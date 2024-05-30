Terraform, Do Kwon Agree in Principle to Settle Fraud Case With SEC: Court Filing

Later that month, the SEC said it was looking to impose a $5.3 billion penalty to settle the case, its steepest fine yet on a cryptocurrency project. Terraform replied in court that only an “appropriate civil penalty” per violation should be imposed. During the trial, CEO Chris Amani had said the company was undergoing bankruptcy proceedings and had only approximately $150 million in assets remaining. Lawyers of Do Kwon said Kwon has “no illegal profits … to disgorge.”