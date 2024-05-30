Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Trump's Guilty Verdict and Pro-Crypto Stance

"I toyed with getting into politics when I was younger. For two decades I took that off the plate. I saw what happened during Covid and when the government shut down the economy. I thought it was wrong. The government shut down every church, attacked the 5th amendment, shut down business without due process … they shut down jury trials, they violated prohibitions and I saw this attack on the constitution and censorship, not just to me but so many people who were trying to talk. I saw that and it seemed so unethical to my country. All these traditional values for my party and my country were disappearing, and I felt I could play a unique role in showing people what America's supposed to look like."