RFK Jr. Says Guilty Verdict May Help Trump's Election Prospects

Crypto has in recent weeks become more prominent on the campaign trail. Trump has turned from past crypto skepticism to open support, including soliciting campaign donations denominated in crypto. While Biden has not expressed support, one-third of Democrats in the U.S. House just joined with Republicans to pass a crypto bill. Also, under the watch of Biden's Democratic administration, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just took a big step toward approving exchange-traded funds designed to hold Ethereum's ether (ETH) – something that seemed unlikely just weeks ago.