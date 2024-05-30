A16z Boosts Crypto's Election Fund by Another $25M to Seek Friendly Congress

Most of the cash at Fairshake still remains on hand, according to its most recent federal filings, though the specific intentions for spending it remain undisclosed. Because the committees are so-called super PACs, they give indirectly to campaigns through "independent expenditures" – typically devoted to the purchase of advertising without getting clearance from the candidates. In Fairshake's case, the most significant deployment of cash was to oppose Senate candidate Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who lost in California's primary.