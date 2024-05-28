Leveraged Ether ETF to Start Trading June 4, Sponsor Volatility Shares Says
It was about one year ago when regulators first approved a leveraged bitcoin ETF.
The Volatility Shares 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) will become the first leveraged ether (ETH) ETF available in the United States, with the company posting on its website that trading will begin on June 4..
The launch will come roughly one year after the Volatility Shares 2x Bitcoin fund opened for business in June 2023. The spot bitcoin ETFs finally won SEC approval and began trading about seven months after that.
Speaking with CoinDesk, Volatility Shares Chief Investment Officer Stuart Barton said his company's success in winning approval for the leveraged ether ETF may help pave the way for ultimate approval for the spot ether ETFs. The SEC last week approved key regulatory filings tied to the spot funds but did not yet green light their launch.
"While several details of the spot ETFs are no doubt being presently worked out with the SEC, the launch of a 2x Ether ETF would certainly indicate the SEC growing appetite for further crypto lined ETFs," Barton said.
