Gensler Says 'Stay Tuned' on U.S. SEC's Decision on ETH ETF

The SEC, after weeks of limited engagement, asked exchanges supporting spot ether ETF applications to refile their 19b-4 forms with universal language earlier this week. Those forms were submitted to the SEC by Tuesday, and the exchanges began publishing them online that night. The SEC also appears to have begun engaging with the would-be issuers themselves, as companies like Fidelity and Grayscale filed updated S-1 forms this week. The SEC has to make a final decision on at least one spot ether ETF application by the end of the day Thursday.