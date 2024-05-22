SEC's Gensler Going Rogue in Solo Quest to Stop U.S. Crypto Legislation?

The federal courts – despite Gensler's contention that judges have agreed with his agency "time and again" on crypto matters – haven't yet provided consistent answers on whether tokens should be treated as securities, and the final say may still need to come from the U.S. Supreme Court. So, it's a race between Congress and the courts on who will define how tokens such as bitcoin, Ethereum's ether (ETH), tether (USDT) and solana (SOL) should be handled in the U.S.