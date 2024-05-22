Coinbase, Kraken, Others Form Coalition to Tackle 'Pig Butchering' Scams
The group also includes prominent crypto companies Ripple and Gemini, as well as Meta and Match Group, the parent company of dating apps Tinder and Hinge
- The "Tech Against Scams" coalition will serve as a convening body through which its members collaborate to take action against fraudsters.
- "Pig butchering" involves scammers contacting their victims through dating apps or social media, gaining their trust before pitching a money-making opportunity involving cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Kraken and other crypto firms have joined an alliance aimed at responding to and preventing online fraud and scams.
The "Tech Against Scams" coalition will serve as a convening body through which its members collaborate to take action against the methods scammers use and protect customers, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
"This work will include sharing best practices, threat intelligence, and other tips and information to help keep users safe and protected before they become victim to an online fraud scheme such as romance scams or crypto scams such as 'pig butchering'," the coalition said.
"Pig butchering" involves scammers contacting their victims through dating apps or social media, gaining their trust before pitching a money-making opportunity involving cryptocurrency.
Losses from crypto investment scams totaled $3.94 billion in the U.S. alone in 2023, compared to $2.57 billion the year before, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The coalition also includes prominent crypto companies Ripple and Gemini, as well as Meta (META) and Match Group (MTCH), the parent company of dating apps Tinder and Hinge.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.