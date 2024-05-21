Cboe Publishes Amended Spot Ether ETF Filings as Industry Renews Approval Hopes

While the 19b-4 forms might be approved as soon as this Thursday – when the first one, an application by VanEck and Cboe, faces a final deadline – the spot ether ETFs can't launch until the SEC also approves the S-1 forms filed by the issuers themselves. There appears to be less movement on this front than with the 19b-4 filings. A few applicants have already begun revising their S-1 forms, however.