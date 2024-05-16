Coinbase to Target Australia's Self-Managed Pension Funds: Bloomberg

Crypto’s relationship with the pensions sector and retirees isn't exactly new. Self-managed funds in Australia have increasingly held crypto since March 2019. According to the latest data from the Australian Taxation Office, nearly A$1 billion ($664 million) is allocated to crypto. That’s a steep increase from only $131.5 million (197 million AU) in December 2019. Thousands of Australians who used self-managed pension funds to bet on cryptocurrencies have even lost millions of dollars, Reuters reported in March 2023.