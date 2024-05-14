Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX’s DeFi Arm Okto to Launch Blockchain and OKTO Token

The objective of Okto’s points program is to bootstrap the launch of the Okto blockchain, which will happen later in 2024. That’s also when the launch of the OKTO token to power that chain will occur. The points program will reward users for their on-chain transactions, and those trading elsewhere can earn bonus points by moving assets to the Okto Wallet. As much as 7% of the OKTO token will be air-dropped to early users.