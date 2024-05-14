'CryptoDad' Giancarlo Joins Paxos Board

Giancarlo joins Paxos as the stablecoin issuer and infrastructure platform has been expanding its array of tokens – including as the issuer of PayPal's (PYUSD) – as well as reaching beyond Ethereum last year to add the Solana blockchain . On the regulatory front, Paxos Trust is overseen by the New York Department of Financial Services, which last year took issue with the vulnerabilities of its Binance USD (BUSD) to abuse, though that token relationship was severed.