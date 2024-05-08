Indonesia Regulator Forms Crypto Committee to Monitor Industry's Operation, Compliance
The committee was established by the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency, known as Bappebti, because crypto is considered a commodity in Indonesia.
- Bappebti, the Indonesian commodities regulator, formed a committee dedicated to monitoring the crypto industry.
- The committee will include regulator, government and industry representatitves.
The Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency, the Indonesian government agency known as Bappebti whose responsibilities include overseeing cryptocurrencies, formed a dedicated committee to monitor the industry.
The Crypto Asset Committee was established under regulations enacted in January. Crypto falls under Bappebti's jurisdiction because crypto is considered a commodity in Indonesia.
"This committee will be a driving force, ensuring that the crypto asset industry continues to operate smoothly and remains within the applicable legal framework," Kasan, the head of Bappebti, said during the BLK 2024 opening event in Jakarta on May 2. "Therefore, optimizing the role of the Crypto Asset Committee should be a key focus in implementing the current crypto asset ecosystem."
The Crypto Asset Committee has representatives from Bappebti, various government ministries, crypto bourses, clearing institutions, associations, academics and relevant practitioners. The committee will analyze industry reports, manage a central database, assess crypto asset risks and have the authority to propose adding or removing assets from the list.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.