U.S. DOJ Identifies and Charges LockBit Ransomware Gang Leader with Fraud, Extortion

Between LockBit’s inception in 2019 and the seizure of most of its infrastructure by a global consortium of law enforcement agencies earlier this year, LockBit became one of the most prolific ransomware tools in the world, with a network of affiliates attacking approximately 2,500 victims – 1,800 of which were in the U.S. – and extorting an estimated $500 million in ransom payments, according to prosecutors.