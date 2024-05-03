UK Local Elections Show Swing to Labour With General Election Pending

About a third of the country's local councils went to the polls on Thursday, with more than 2,600 seats up for grabs. With results in from 40 of the 107 councils, Labour had won 360 council positions, a gain of 62, while the Conservatives lost 147 for a total of 129, falling behind the Liberal Democrats, BBC data shows. Many of the other results, including the London mayoral election, may not be known until tomorrow or even Sunday.