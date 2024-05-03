Former Cred Executives Indicted on Wire Fraud, Other Charges

"The Cred Liquidation Trust and its professionals have been working tirelessly to pursue recoveries for creditors. We spent a lot of time and effort cooperating with law enforcement. We are thankful for the hard work and diligence by the DOJ and FBI, which resulted in indictments of the key executives responsible for the first major crypto bankruptcy case in the United States," said attorneys Darren Azman and Joseph Evans with McDermott Will & Emery LLP, who are the lead counsel for the Cred Inc. Liquidation Trust.