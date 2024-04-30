Distilling the Tornado Cash and Samourai Suits

Long story short, much of the debate leading up to the trial – and maybe during the trial itself – will center around the question of whether any system of smart contracts that transfer value qualifies as money transmitters. If the answer is yes, does that mean that other decentralized autonomous organizations or similar types of autonomous entities might be transmitters? If that answer is yes, we come back to the question of just what a money transmitter is and where the line is that requires a service to register as such in the U.S. and implement know-your-customer/anti-money laundering (KYC/AML) rules. This case may well define a money transmitter, and the crypto industry is unlikely to like the answer should the DOJ win.