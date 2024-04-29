Mango Markets Exploiter Charged with Possession of Child Pornography
FBI Computer Analysis and Response Team agents first found the material during a search of Eisenberg's devices in January 2023
Avraham Eisenberg, who was recently found guilty of fraud and market manipulation in relation to his $110 million heist from Mango Markets, has been charged with possession of child pornography.
The court documents that are dated April 3, but were released on April 26, allege that some of the images in his possession were of prepubescent minors who were under the age of 12.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
A prior court document filed in August revealed that the material was first discovered on Eisenberg’s cell phones and laptops during an initial search of them related to the charges of market manipulation and fraud.
Upon discovery of the material, the Government applied for and obtained a second warrant, expanding the scope of the original warrant to search for evidence of offense related to the possession and receipt of child pornography in February 2023, court documents read.
The child pornography charges were first reported by investigative journalist Christopher Brunet, who also claims to have screenshots of Eisenberg “talking about children in really disgusting ways.”
