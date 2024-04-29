Australian Securities Exchange Could Approve Spot-Bitcoin ETFs Before 2024-End: Bloomberg
Bloomberg's report cited "people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private."
- Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is expected to approve the first batch of spot bitcoin ETFs before the end of 2024, according to a Bloomberg report.
- At least two entities have applied with the ASX, and another is working towards it, the report said.
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which accounts for 90% of Australia’s equity market, is expected to approve the first spot-Bitcoin {BTC} exchange-traded funds (ETFs) before the end of 2024, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Local entity, DigitalX Ltd. applied in February, the report said. VanEck resubmitted an application in February, it announced last month. Sydney-based BetaShares told Bloomberg it is working toward launching a product on the ASX.
ASX said it could not add anything to its last email response to a CoinDesk request for comment in January. Back then, ASX told CoinDesk that it “does not comment on investment product applications” but that it “continues to engage with a number of issuers that are interested in admitting crypto-asset-based ETFs.”
Momentum for Bitcoin ETFs in and around Asia has picked up after U.S. approvals. Hong Kong officially approved the first batch of spot bitcoin and ether ETFs last week.
Earlier this month, Australia-based Monochrome Asset Management applied for a spot bitcoin ETF with the global listing exchange, Cboe Australia, CoinDesk reported. Cboe Australia is a smaller rival of ASX. At the time of the announcement, Monochrome said it selected Cboe Australia because of its expertise across Asia and broader investor access, among other aspects.
UPDATE (April 29, 2024, 06:55 UTC): Adds response from ASX.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.