Consensys Sues SEC Over ‘Unlawful Seizure Of Authority’ Over Ethereum

The company wants a federal court to declare that ETH (ETH) is not a security, any investigation of ConsenSys based on the idea that ETH is a security "would violate" the company's fifth amendment rights and the Administrative Procedures Act, that MetaMask is not a broker under federal law, that MetaMask's staking service does not violate securities law and an injunction against the SEC investigating or bringing an enforcement action tied to MetaMask's Swaps or Staking functions.