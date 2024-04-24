Indonesian President Joko Widodo Warns of Money Laundering via Crypto and NFTs

Gibran, the son of current President Widodo, vocally emphasized that Indonesia needs blockchain and crypto experts to advance the country's technological sector during election campaign, while Prabowo and Gibran's National Campaign Deputy Chairman, Erwin Aksa, previously mentioned that Prabowo and Gibran will improve tax compliance supervision for crypto assets as many are not compliant in reporting taxes. The official inauguration of Prabowo and Gibran is set for October 20, 2024.