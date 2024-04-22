Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters
Bankman-Fried’s one-time friends and co-defendants Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh have already settled with the investors.
Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.
The agreement, filed in a Miami court on Friday, has not yet been approved by a judge. If approved, the settlement would release Bankman-Fried from both current and future civil liability tied to the collapse of FTX.
Bankman-Fried's end of the bargain will see him providing the plaintiffs’ attorneys with information – including both testimony and documents in his possession – to “aid in victim recovery” and assist their litigation efforts against a host of celebrity promoters and venture capital firms who endorsed FTX. He has also agreed to provide the attorneys with financial information and documents, including a total of his remaining personal assets and his firm’s 2021 investment in AI startup Anthropic.
The pending settlement agreement comes shortly after Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in FTX’s implosion. Bankman-Fried has appealed his sentence and conviction.
Bankman-Fried’s one-time friends, colleagues and co-defendants Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, as well as FTX lawyer Dan Friedberg, have made similar settlement agreements with the plaintiffs’ attorneys.
Several of the smaller celebrity promoters – including finance Youtubers Andrei Jikh, Graham Stephan, Jaspreet Singh, Tom Nash, Brian Jung and Jeremy Lefebvre – have also settled, contributing to a common fund of $1.4 million to fund the lawsuit, according to court documents.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was paid $500,000 in 2022 to endorse FTX subsidiary Blockfolio, also settled with the plaintiffs last year.
But most of the big name promoters of FTX – like athletes Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neill, Naomi Osaka and Shohei Otani and supermodel Gisele Bundchen – are fighting the lawsuit, as are over a dozen domestic and international venture capital firms.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.