Binance Exec Who Escaped From Nigeria Has Been Found in Kenya, Faces Extradition: Reports
Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped Nigerian custody in March, could be extradited back to the country within the week, one local media outlet reported citing government sources.
- Nigeria wants the Binance executive who custody and fled to Kenya to be extradited.
- Local media outlets have reported that Nigerian government officials are expecting Nadeem Anjarwalla to be returned to the country within the week.
Nadeem Anjarwalla, an executive at crypto exchange Binance who recently escaped Nigerian custody, has been located in Kenya and faces extradition, multiple local media outlets have reported.
Nigerian authorities have found Anjarwalla in Kenya and are working with Kenyan authorities to bring the executive back to the country, Nigeria’s Daily Post reported last week, citing government sources. Nigerian newspaper The Punch reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources, that Anjarwalla could be returned to Nigeria within the week via the international criminal police organization (INTERPOL).
CoinDesk has reached out to INTERPOL, Kenya’s foreign ministry and Nigeria’s police force for comment.
Anjarwalla was detained alongside another Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, in February, as Nigerian authorities accused the crypto exchange of manipulating the local exchange rate, tax evasion and money laundering.
Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan dual national, reportedly fled the country in March using a concealed Kenyan passport. Gambaryan, still in Nigeria, pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges during an April court appearance.
