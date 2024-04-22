Bitcoin
$65,930.42+1.03%
Ethereum
$3,195.68+0.81%
Binance Coin
$598.72+2.89%
Solana
$153.11+0.99%
XRP
$0.53252370+0.31%
Dogecoin
$0.15930616-1.83%
Toncoin
$6.07-2.57%
Cardano
$0.50992437+1.00%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002689-0.83%
Avalanche
$39.07+3.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$66,087.85+0.74%
Polkadot
$7.44+3.29%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to Consensus 2024The largest and longest running event that covers all sides of Crypto and Web 3
37
DAYS
00
HR
00
MIN
25
SEC
Policy

Binance Exec Who Escaped From Nigeria Has Been Found in Kenya, Faces Extradition: Reports

Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped Nigerian custody in March, could be extradited back to the country within the week, one local media outlet reported citing government sources.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconApr 22, 2024 at 9:53 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 22, 2024 at 9:55 a.m. UTC
(Vadim Artyukhin/Unsplash)
(Vadim Artyukhin/Unsplash)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Nigeria wants the Binance executive who custody and fled to Kenya to be extradited.
  • Local media outlets have reported that Nigerian government officials are expecting Nadeem Anjarwalla to be returned to the country within the week.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, an executive at crypto exchange Binance who recently escaped Nigerian custody, has been located in Kenya and faces extradition, multiple local media outlets have reported.

Nigerian authorities have found Anjarwalla in Kenya and are working with Kenyan authorities to bring the executive back to the country, Nigeria’s Daily Post reported last week, citing government sources. Nigerian newspaper The Punch reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources, that Anjarwalla could be returned to Nigeria within the week via the international criminal police organization (INTERPOL).

CoinDesk has reached out to INTERPOL, Kenya’s foreign ministry and Nigeria’s police force for comment.

Anjarwalla was detained alongside another Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, in February, as Nigerian authorities accused the crypto exchange of manipulating the local exchange rate, tax evasion and money laundering.

Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan dual national, reportedly fled the country in March using a concealed Kenyan passport. Gambaryan, still in Nigeria, pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges during an April court appearance.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.