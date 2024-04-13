Coinbase Seeks to Take Core Question in U.S. SEC Case to Higher Court

Judge Katherine Polk Failla, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ruled last month that the SEC had demonstrated enough of its legal premise in its accusations against Coinbase that the court would move forward with most of the case. Coinbase's new appeal of one piece of that decision would have to be accepted by Judge Failla and the Second Circuit in order to move forward. If they take it up, the rest of the case stays in place in Failla's court as the regulator and the company move toward trial.