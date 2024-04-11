Top U.S. House Lawmakers Meet on Stablecoin Bill Strategy: Punchbowl
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry and the panel's ranking Democrat, Maxine Waters, reportedly met with the Senate's majority leader on next steps.
The U.S. congressional effort to establish regulations for stablecoins has become an increasing longshot for passage this year, but the lawmakers who've pushed legislation the farthest reportedly had a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about it, Punchbowl News reported.
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and the panel's senior Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), met with Schumer on Thursday to get legislation moving, potentially tying it to reauthorization of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding, the site reported.
On the crypto event circuit, McHenry has repeatedly contended that it's still possible to get his panel's stablecoin bill passed for President Joe Biden to sign it into law, including in remarks earlier this week. McHenry is retiring from Congress this year and has put a priority on the legislation to provide guardrails to issuers of the tokens that, among other uses, provide a steadier foundation for the trading of more volatile cryptocurrencies.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), who has also been trying to move digital assets legislation, said last month that Schumer was willing to work on a stablecoin bill.
Despite its success in passing the House committee with a bipartisan vote, the legislation faces daunting hurdles. It could be difficult to get a floor vote in a House that has been virtually paralyzed by infighting – especially within the ranks of top Republicans. And the Senate Banking Committee has shown no interest in picking the idea up and matching it. That could leave the narrower option of engaging in esoteric legislative wrangling to get it attached to a must-move item, such as the FAA spending bill.
Spokespeople for McHenry and Waters didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the meeting.
Crypto insiders in D.C. have been quietly lamenting it as a likely lost cause for this session, but the Schumer meeting and McHenry's optimism may keep hope alive.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.