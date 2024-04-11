FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Fraud Conviction

New York District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said Bankman-Fried was not remorseful for his crimes, and called his altruistic persona an “act.” Kaplan said that the sentence – which was much lower than the 40-50 year sentence requested by federal prosecutors but higher than the 6.5 year sentence Bankman-Fried’s legal team suggested – was necessary in order to ensure Bankman-Fried was unable to commit similar crimes in the future.