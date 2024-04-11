Craig Wright Drops Appeal Against Hodlonaut in Norway

A Norwegian judge sided with Hodlonaut after a 2022 trial in Oslo, concluding that he had “sufficient factual grounds to claim that Wright had lied and cheated in his attempt to prove that he is Satoshi Nakamoto.” Hodlonaut brought the case against Wright to preempt him from moving forward with a defamation case about the same social media posts in the U.K., where laws are heavily tipped in favor of the plaintiff, and monetary damages can be enormous.