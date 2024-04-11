Avi Eisenberg May Testify in $110M Crypto Fraud Trial, Defense Says
The crypto trader is facing up to 20 years in jail if convicted on all counts.
Crypto trader Avi Eisenberg may testify at his criminal commodities fraud and manipulation trial, his defense team said Thursday. They have yet to make a final decision on the matter as the government's case nears its conclusion.
The 28-year old crypto trader could face as much as a 20-year prison sentence if the 15-person jury convicts him on all three counts stemming from his October 2022 trades on the DeFi trading platform Mango Markets, which netted him at least $110 million in various cryptocurrencies. The government seeks to portray that trade as an illegal windfall from market manipulation, while the defense calls it a legitimate trading strategy.
Prosecutors are nearing the end of their week-long case against Eisenberg. On Thursday, they called a special agent and an expert witness that walked the jury through how Eisenberg allegedly drove up the price of MNGO tokens on AscendX, FTX and Serum in order to inflate the value of perpetual contracts he was trading on the Mango Markets decentralized exchange. Then, they said, he borrowed or withdrew well over $100 million from the exchange.
The government's case against Eisenberg hasn't yet arrived at the aftermath of that trade, when Mango Markets founder Dafydd Durairaj negotiated the return of $67 million to the platform and in exchange promised not to seek charges against him. Prosecutors on Thursday told the court they were no longer planning to call Durairaj to the stand.
That turnabout complicated the defense's plan to question him under oath even though they have not yet served Durairaj a subpoena. Lead defense attorney Sanford Talkin asked Judge Arum Subramanian if the court could force Durairaj's counsel Rafael Yakobi to accept a subpoena on his client's behalf.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.