South Korea’s April 10 Election: What’s at Stake for the Crypto Universe

But in this election, political analysts said it will be difficult for either party to get a majority, making any group of voters significant. “I would think so,” said the Seoul-based Head of Legal at Hashed Jin Kang when asked whether crypto could be a deciding factor in the coming election. "In the close presidential election of 2022, a key deciding demographic was the young population in their 20s and 30s. Both parties will be interested in capturing these younger votes." Perhaps what is unclear is whether the crypto-savvy voters will vote as one block.