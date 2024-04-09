Filecoin Liquid Staking Platform STFIL Claims Team Members Under Investigation by Chinese Police
Tokens on the platform were moved to an "unknown, external address" last week while its team members were under detention
- STFIL said that its core technical team is being investigated and that lawyers have been hired to provide assistance.
- Tokens on the platform were moved to an unknown address that now holds around $23 million in FIL.
Filecoin liquid staking platform STFIL believes some of its team members are under investigation by the Chinese police.
STFIL, which has just under $40 million total value locked (TVL) on its platform, said that its core technical team are being investigated and that lawyers have been hired to provide assistance to the individuals, according to a post on X on Tuesday.
Furthermore, tokens on the platform were moved to an "unknown, external address" last week while its team members were under detention. The address in question holds over 2.5 million FIL tokens worth around $23 million.
"We hope that the community can help track this unknown address and discuss ways to protect the interests of stakeholders," STFIL added.
STFIL did not respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment on the matter.
