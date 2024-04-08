Detained Binance Exec Pleads Not Guilty to Money Laundering Charges in Nigeria: Reports
Tigran Gambaryan was remanded pending trial, reports say.
- Binance's head of financial crime compliance Tigran Gambaryan reportedly pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges in a Nigerian high court on Monday before he was remanded pending trial.
- Despite Binance saying Gambaryan had no decision-making power at the company, presiding judge for the case reportedly ruled he can be considered a representative of the company under Nigerian law.
Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan, who was detained by Nigerian authorities in February alongside a colleague, pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges at a high court on Monday, local outlets reported.
Gambaryan was remanded until trial, according to reports, while bail can be requested until April 18.
The head of Binance's financial crime compliance was detained in the country along with another executive at the company, Nadeem Anjarwalla, back in February amid accusations by Nigeria's government that Binance had helped process illegal funds worth billions of dollars and that it had manipulated the exchange rate for the Nigerian naira.
In March, Anjarwalla escaped custody and, since then, the two executives have filed suit against the Nigerian government accusing it of violating human rights.
Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has accused Binance, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla of tax evasion, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused the same parties of laundering money.
Despite Binance's statement last week urging Gambaryan should not be held responsible for the company because he doesn't have any desicion-making power, a Nigerian judge allowed the suit to continue, reports said.
Justice Emeka Nwite reportedly argued that Gambaryan and Anjarwalla had in the past engaged with officials in the country regarding the crypto exchange's operations, and therefore could pass as representatives of the firm.
Gambaryan reportedly pleaded not guilty to five counts including one alleging that he, Anjarwalla and Binance used the crypto exchange to "unlawfully negotiate foreign exchange rates in Nigeria and you thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 29(1) (C) of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring And Miscellaneous Provisions) Act."
CoinDesk has reached out to Binance and Nigeria's Federal High Court for comment.
