Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Prior to receiving his sentence from the judge, Bankman-Fried spoke for several minutes in which, repeatedly, he made the claim that "there were enough assets, there are enough assets" for FTX's creditors to get paid back in full. Bankman-Fried and the victim and victims' attorney who also spoke focused primarily on the FTX bankruptcy estate and its proposed payouts to creditors, which they all said are lower than they should be given current market prices. Bankman-Fried named three of the government's key witnesses, Nishad Singh, Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, and expressed regret for his role in FTX's collapse.