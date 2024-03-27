UK Ad Rules Apply to Influencers, Crypto Memes, Regulator Confirms in New Guidance
"The use of memes in promotions is particularly prevalent in the crypto-asset sector," the FCA's guidance said.
- The Financial Conduct Authority brought the crypto sector into the scope of its financial promotions rules last year.
- While the regulator previously said the rules will apply to social media influencers, the final guidance published Tuesday sets it in stone.
Social media influencers and crypto memes fall into the scope of the U.K.'s rules for financial promotions, the country's financial watchdog said in finalized guidance published Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last July that unpaid influencers may be subject to its promotions regulation after bringing the crypto sector into its scope last October.
"Any type of communication is capable of being a financial promotion and subject to the financial promotion restriction. We’ve seen memes and other similar communications circulated on social media, with users often not realizing they may be subject to our rules. The use of memes in promotions is particularly prevalent in the crypto-asset sector," the guidance said.
U.K. social media influencers have already been scrutinized for their involvement with crypto. In 2022, former reality show contestants Jessica and Eve Gale were told to stop misleading their followers with pro-crypto posts.
The guidance is based on the FCA's promotions regime, which says that a business should not communicate an "invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity" unless the promotion is communicated by an authorized person or a person with an exemption. This includes influencers who are operating in the "course of business, which could mean they are employed or have a commercial interest in posting the communication, the guidance said.
Now that crypto firms are in the FCA's regulatory scope, firms or promoters must register with the FCA or have their ads approved by someone who has the credentials to do so. They are also required to include clear risk warnings on websites and communications and give first-time buyers a 24-hour cooling-off period before finalizing purchases.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.