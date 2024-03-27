How Sam Bankman-Fried's Sentencing Hearing May Play Out

"He will read all of the various impact statements and all of the letters in support and conclude where they fit in the landscape of how he assesses the defendant, how he assesses the offense," he said. "What he thinks the most appropriate sentence is to reach the three goals of sentencing, which are [a] punishment that fits both the crime and the defendant; general deterrence, so that other people understand that they shouldn't do anything like this in the future; and specific deterrence to make sure that the defendant doesn't repeat the offenses for which he has been convicted, or anything like that," Auerbach added.