CommEX, Owner of Binance's Former Russian Ops, to Close Down
Crypto exchange Binance sold the entirety of its Russian business to CommEX in September last year following compliance concerns.
- CommEX exchange said it plans to shut down its website by May 10.
- The company bought Binance's Russian exchange last year.
Crypto exchange CommEX, the owner of Binance's former Russian operations, plans to completely shut down its website on May 10, according to a blog post on Monday.
CommEX said that it has already begun to suspend certain services. Starting Monday, new users will no longer be able to register on the platform, and asset transfer from the Binance platform will cease. The company has also discontinued its fiat and crypto deposit services.
"We advise users to promptly close positions, withdraw assets, and manage their assets on the platform," the statement said.
Crypto exchange Binance sold the entirety of its Russian business to CommEX in September last year following compliance concerns. The exchange officially launched the day before the news was announced. At the time, Binance said there would be no ongoing revenue split from the sale, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, denied that he owned the exchange.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.