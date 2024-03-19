BlackRock Creates Fund With Securitize, a Big Player in Real-World Asset Tokenization

The filing does not reveal what assets the fund will hold, but Securitize's presence potentially suggests the product has something to do with the tokenization of real-world assets, or RWA – industry jargon for representing ownership of a wide range of assets through a token on a blockchain. After BlackRock's filing came out, Ondo Finance's native token ONDO jumped as much as 20%, and is up 12% over the past 24 hours outperforming the broad-market CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and bitcoin (BTC). Ondo runs a RWA platform.