Justice James Mellor's Ruling on Craig Wright, COPA Trial, in His Own Words
The judge's remarks, as shared by the U.K. Judicial Office.
The U.K. Judicial Office shared this extract from the transcript of the COPA v Wright trial on March 14, 2024, after Justice James Mellor ruled that Craig Wright is not Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
March 14, 2024:
I thank all the parties for their written closing and oral arguments, and they've been very helpful indeed. They will require me to prepare a fairly lengthy written judgment, which will be handed down in due course. And for all those who have already been hassling my clerk as to when the judgment will be ready, the short answer is as follows: it will be ready when it's ready and not before.
However, having considered all the evidence and submissions presented to me in this trial, I've reached the conclusion that the evidence is overwhelming. Therefore, for the reasons which will be explained in that written judgment in due course, I will make certain declarations which I am satisfied are useful and are necessary to do justice between the parties:
First, that Dr. Wright is not the author of the Bitcoin White Paper.
Second, Dr. Wright is not the person who adopted or operated under the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamoto" in the period 2008 to 2011.
Third, Dr. Wright is not the person who created the Bitcoin System.
And, fourth, he is not the author of the initial versions of the Bitcoin software.
Any further relief will be dealt with in my written judgment.
I will extend time for filing any appellant's notice until 21 days after the form of order hearing, which will be appointed following the hand down of my written judgment and I ask the parties to seek to agree an order giving effect to what I have just stated.
