Crypto.com to Appeal $3.1M Fine by Dutch Regulator for Operating Without Registration
The Dutch central bank announced the fine was imposed for non-compliance before the company registered with the regulator, and the exchange is challenging the fine.
- Crypto.com faced a $3.1 million fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the country without registration.
- The regulator said it hit the platform with an increased fine for multiple reasons, including serving a "significant number" of customers in the Netherlands and not paying supervisory fees.
- The platform is now registered with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and is appealing the fine.
Crypto exchange Crypto.com was hit with a fine of 2.85 million euros ($3.12 million) last October by the Dutch central bank, the regulator announced on Wednesday.
The fine was imposed on Foris DAX MT Limited (DAX MT), which runs Crypto.com, for offering services in the Netherlands without registering with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the notice said. The penalty applied for a period of around two years before the platform registered with the regulator in July 2023.
Companies must register with DNB under the Dutch anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing act in order to operate in the country. Though the base fine for this violation is at two million euros, the regulator said it increased the fine “due to the severity and degree of culpability of the non-compliance.”
“In increasing the fine, DNB took into account the fact that DAX MT has a significant number of customers in the Netherlands that make use of its crypto services,” the notice said, adding that the company had also enjoyed a competitive advantage by not paying supervisory fees to DNB and that the non-compliance persisted over a long period.
Crypto.com had until November 2023 to challenge the fine, which the exchange says it has done.
“The fine relates to a past and rectified incident and does not impact our ongoing in-market operations or services. We are disappointed and disagree with DNB’s decision to fine Foris DAX MT and are actively appealing this decision," a spokesperson for the company said.
UPDATE (March 14, 9:09 UTC): Adds comment from Crypto.com in subheadline and penultimate paragraph. Updates headline.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies.
