Thailand Greenlights Income Tax Exemption for Investment Token Earnings: Report
Earnings already subject to the 15% capital gains tax don't need to be included when calculating income taxes.
Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a tax exemption for crypto earnings to encourage fundraising via investment tokens, multiple local news outlets reported.
Under the exemption, holders of investment tokens that have had the 15% capital gains tax withheld don’t need to include the profits when calculating their income tax, essentially ending a scenario of double taxation, according to one report.
“The Ministry of Finance through the Revenue Department recognizes the importance of digital tokens for investment (Investment Token), which will be another tool for raising funds for business operators in the country,” Kulaya Tantitemit, director-general of Thailand’s Revenue Department, reportedly said.
Thailand has recently approved a series of tax benefits for crypto firms and users, including a value-added tax (VAT) exemption for earnings until 2023 and a $1 billion tax benefit to firms issuing investment tokens.
The new exemption applies to investment token earnings starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.