How an Appeals Court Ruled on an Aspiring Class-Action Lawsuit Against Binance

"First, Plaintiffs have adequately alleged that their claims involved domestic transactions because they became irrevocable within the United States and are therefore subject to our securities laws," the judges said. "Second, Plaintiffs’ federal claims are timely insofar as they relate to transactions that occurred during the year before they filed suit because their federal claims all require a completed transaction and therefore could not have accrued before the transactions were made. Finally, we vacate as premature the district court’s conclusion that there was an insufficient nexus between the named Plaintiffs’ claims and the states whose laws govern the claims of putative absent class members."