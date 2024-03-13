EU Regulators Publish Batch of Draft Rules for Stablecoins Under MiCA
The draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) lay out requirements for issuers when dealing with complaints about stablecoins referencing multiple currencies or assets.
- The European Union's banking and markets regulators have issued a set of draft technical standards for stablecoins that reference multiple currencies or assets.
- The standards are one of several batches the watchdogs are expected to formulate and issue under the EU's landmark Markets in Crypto Asset (MiCA) regulation.
The European Union’s banking regulator published its last batch of draft requirements for stablecoins referencing multiple currencies under the bloc’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation on Wednesday.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has been working with the EU's markets regulator ESMA, to establish rules under MiCA. Wednesday’s publication is one of several batches the regulators will issue. The EBA and ESMA are consulting on a number of other Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS).
The RTS published lays out the “requirements, templates and procedures complaints received by issuers” of what MiCA defines as asset reference tokens (ARTs). Unlike stablecoins that are pegged to the value of one currency like the euro or U.S. dollar, ARTs – such as Libra (later Diem), proposed by Meta a few years ago – can reference several of them or other assets like cryptocurrencies.
The MiCA regulation focused heavily on requirements for stablecoin issuers. While MiCA as a whole is set to take effect in December, rules for stablecoins will come into force this summer.
The regulators consulted on the draft standards between Jule and October last year.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.