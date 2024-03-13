El Salvador Axes Income Tax for Investments From Abroad
The nation, which is attempting to attract foreign capital, removed income tax on investment from overseas.
El Salvador, the nation led by bitcoin-friendly President Nayib Bukele, has eliminated income tax on money coming into the country from abroad.
"Congress has reformed our income tax law, for international investments and money transfers, dropping the rate from 30% to 0%," Bukele said in a post on X.
El Salvador was the first country to make bitcoin (BTC) legal tender and has been accumulating the cryptocurrency since September 2021. The Central American nation’s treasury is sitting on around $84 million in unrealized profit on its holdings.
This tax reform is the latest action as El Salvador attempts to position itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment and bitcoin enthusiasts. The nation also introduced a law in December granting citizenship to bitcoin investors who make a donation to the government.
"[El Salvador]the most attractive country in the world to live in just because they embraced bitcoin,” said billionaire investor Tim Draper on the Web3 Deep Dive podcast recently. “Within 30 or 40 years they will have gone from the poorest and most crime-ridden nation to one of the richest and most innovative nations in the world only in that period of time and only because they embraced bitcoin.”
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.