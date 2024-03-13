Binance-Nigeria Brawl Continues as Country Asks Exchange to Submit List of Top 100 Users
Nigeria is also demanding all transaction history spanning the past six months from Binance.
- Nigeria wants Binance to give information regarding its top 100 users in the country and all transaction history spanning the past six months.
- Neither Gambaryan nor Anjarwalla have been charged with an offense but were being held “simply as hostages,” the FT reported.
Nigeria wants Binance to give information regarding its top 100 users in the country and all transaction history spanning the past six months, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The demand comes as Nigeria’s detention of Binance’s compliance head and Africa region manager moves into a third week.
Binance’s Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla have been held against their will in a “guesthouse” run by Nigeria’s National Security Agency after arriving in Abuja on Feb. 25 on the Nigerian government’s invitation. By Feb. 29, the news of the detention had emerged without the names of the executives. The titles and names emerged on Tuesday.
Nigeria’s government and Binance have been involved in a dispute about some $26 billion of untraceable funds.
According to the FT, Nigeria sees Binance as a crucial link undermining government efforts to stabilize its currency, the naira. Additionally, Nigeria is asking Binance to resolve any outstanding tax liabilities. Binance has removed the naira for trading from its website.
Neither Gambaryan nor Anjarwalla have been charged with an offense but were being held “simply as hostages,” the FT reported, citing "one person briefed on the situation.” The person also said they were being well treated.
In the past 24 hours, a Binance spokesperson has stated that “we are working collaboratively with Nigerian authorities to bring Nadeem and Tigran back home to their families.”
The FT cited a court order that allowed the detention of the Binance executives for 14 days, ending Tuesday, with an extension hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
