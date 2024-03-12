Sweden’s Central Bank Chief Wants 'as Little Bitcoin as Possible' in Country's Financial System: Bloomberg
“It’s an instrument that is impossible to value, and in practice it’s based on pure speculation," Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said.
- The governor of Sweden's central bank said he wants nothing to do with bitcoin.
- "Right now there's a surge, but we have seen the value collapsing not long ago," Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said.
"It's an instrument that is impossible to value, and in practice it's based on pure speculation," Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said to reporters after a parliamentary hearing on monetary policy.
Thedeen cited the collapse of crypto exchanges to support his position at a time when the cryptocurrency market, led by bitcoin, is experiencing a record-breaking bullish run.
"We have seen exchanges in the U.S. collapse and individuals losing money," he said. "Right now there's a surge, but we have seen the value collapsing not long ago, and it is important to warn people who believe there is no limit and that there's free money to be made."
In 2022, Sweden led European Union regulators in calling for a ban on crypto mining because of energy concerns. The regulators were worried renewable energy will be channeled towards crypto mining instead of national grids at a time when the EU's energy supply was in crisis. In April 2023, Sweden abolished tax incentives for data centers – including the bitcoin mining industry – leading to a threatened 6,000% increase in energy taxes.
UPDATE (March 12, 14:28 UTC): Replaces lead image.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.