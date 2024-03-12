EU Parliament Approves New Sanctions Laws That Also Apply to Crypto
The laws are to ensure sanctions rules are applied uniformly across the EU's 27 member states.
- The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to approve a new set of sanctions rules to harmonize enforcement across its 27 member states.
- EU sanctions law applies to crypto service providers and can involve freezing assets, including crypto.
The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a new batch of rules to crack down on sanctions violations, including through crypto.
Parliamentarians representing the 27 member states of the European Union cast 543 votes in favor of the new rules, with 45 voting against and 27 abstentions. The new rules were prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising concerns that EU financial sanctions on Russia were being violated.
“We need this legislation because diverging national approaches have created weaknesses and loopholes, and it will allow for frozen assets to be confiscated," Dutch lawmaker Sophie in ’t Veld, who's in charge of shepherding the laws through Parliament, said in a press statement.
Although sanctions are adopted at the EU level, individual states are tasked with enforcing those rules – and everything from "definitions of sanction violation" and "associated penalties" can change from country to country, a press release on the plenary vote said.
The EU's restrictive measures apply to a wide range of financial services, including providing "crypto-assets and wallets," the adopted text said. Sanctions can involve freezing assets, including crypto.
"The new law sets consistent definitions for violations, including not freezing funds, not respecting travel bans or arms embargoes, transferring funds to persons subject to sanctions, or doing business with state-owned entities of countries under sanction," the press release said.
The legislation must now be greenlighted by the Council, which gathers top government officials from member states before it can become law.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.