SEC Pushes Back Decision on BlackRock, Fidelity's Ether ETF Applications

"We've seen a couple updates over the last 30 days. Some of the different issuers have done some things, but what that was, as far as I'm concerned ... a lot of the updates thus far have been them bringing these Ethereum filings up to date with the things they learned in the bitcoin ETF process. There's nothing that's been updated that is specific to ETH," he said. "We haven't seen anything that's relevant specifically to an update that indicates to us for sure that the SEC is talking to any of these guys about a theory, but they are notoriously close-lipped and not supposed to talk to anyone."