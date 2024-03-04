Prometheum Taps Morgan Stanley Exec as CFO Just Before Opening Doors

He joins Prometheum as it's trying to navigate the first days of its crypto custody operations, which the company said will soon start with holding Ethereum's ether (ETH) for its customers, though it hasn't yet disclosed the names of any institutions that'll do business there. The ultimate goal is handling custody, trading and clearing of crypto securities in one place that's already fully registered and aims to be compliant with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules.