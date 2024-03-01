UK Law Enforcement Will Soon Have More Power to Seize Crypto Assets
The ability to take crypto used for crime, including terrorism, looks poised to take effect on April 26.
U.K. law enforcement agencies' enhanced ability to seize cryptocurrency assets in crime cases, including terrorism, looks poised to take effect on April 26, after provisions in a 2023 law got closer to reality on Thursday.
The secondary legislation approved this week follows the passing of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, which gave law enforcement powers to seize and freeze crypto used for crime.
The provisions from the 2023 act that will come into force shortly include the civil recovery regime for crypto plus the crypto asset confiscation orders that allow authorities to take crypto-related items, defined as "an item of property that is, or that contains or gives access to information that is likely to assist in the seizure ... of any crypto asset," the legislation said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.