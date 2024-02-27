HTX Withdraws Hong Kong Crypto Exchange Application
Hong Kong's securities regulators says HBGL Hong Kong Limited withdrew its application for a license on February 23.
The Hong Kong-based subsidiary of HTX, formerly known as Huobi, has withdrawn its application for a virtual asset trading license, according to a notice on the Securities and Futures Commission website.
The SFC's website shows that HTX withdrew its application three days after it was submitted.
Last June, CoinDesk reported that Justin Sun predicted HTX (then Huobi) could receive a Hong Kong crypto trading license in 6 to 12 months.
A spokesperson for HTX did not immediately return a request for comment.
Hong Kong's South China Morning Post first reported the exchange had withdrawn its application.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.