Crypto, Tokenization, AI Are Priorities for Monitoring, FSB Says Ahead of G20 Meeting
The Financial Stability Board plans to publish a status report on its crypto roadmap and a report on the financial stability implications of tokenization.
- The FSB said it will continue spearheading crypto policy efforts in 2024.
- The body plans to release reports on crypto, tokenization and AI, and ensure its global regulatory framework for crypto is implemented.
Crypto assets, tokenization and artificial intelligence (AI) remain priorities for monitoring by the Financial Stability Board, which keeps an eye on the global financial system, Chair Klaas Knot said in a letter to finance ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) countries.
Monday's letter comes ahead of a G20 meeting to be held in Sao Paulo on Wednesday and Thursday. It also outlines the group's plan to publish a status report on its crypto roadmap and a report on the financial stability implications of tokenization in October. The board, which coordinates with 24 countries, intends to report on the financial stability implications of AI the month after that.
The FSB spearheaded efforts to create a global regulatory framework for crypto last year, when the asset class started to recover from a crippling crypto winter caused by the failures of multiple firms including crypto exchange FTX. The FSB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a widely anticipated crypto policy roadmap last year that called for global coordination on crypto policy.
"A key focus for us in 2024 and beyond is on the effective implementation of the FSB’s global regulatory and supervisory framework for crypto-asset activities and markets and for global stablecoin arrangements, which was endorsed by G20 leaders at their New Delhi Summit," Knot said. The New Delhi meeting took place in September last year.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in Bullish Group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.